Varun Dhawan rubbishes wedding rumours with Natasha Dalal

There were rumours that Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D has been delayed because the actor is planning to tie the knot with Natasha Dalal in December 2019

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

There were reports that Varun Dhawan is all set to marry girlfriend Natasha Dalal in November 2019, and, therefore his upcoming film, Street Dancer, is being delayed. However, in an interaction with Deccan Chronicle, Varun has quashed this rumour and said that he is tired of addressing these rumours.

Talking about it, Varun Dhawan told the publication, "It's just not true. I am tired of denying these reports over and over again." Not just Varun, his father, David Dhawan also came out and spoke about their wedding rumours. The filmmaker said, "I know everybody is eager to see Varun married; so am I. We all in the family would be happy when he gets married. Shaadi hogi khoob dhoom-dhaam se. But let's not make up dates and venues for the wedding. We will officially announce the wedding with all the details when it happens."

Initially, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's film Street Dancer 3D was scheduled for a November release. Later, the makers pushed the release date to January 2020, citing it to be a better release window.

Earlier, a report in Pinkvilla stated that he is getting married in December 2019. It also said that the duo's family is planning a destination wedding in the presence of close friends and family members. Since the wedding is happening in Goa, it will be a beach wedding for Varun and Natasha.

Revealing some details about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding, a source had told the entertainment portal, "The Dhawans are planning a big wedding towards the year-end. Varun and Natasha and the families have decided on a December date for the big day. In all probabilities, it will be a destination marriage. As of now, they are looking at getting the entire contingent to Goa for a beach wedding."

In the initial stage of his career, Varun refrained from talking about his love life and not much was known about the two. However, after gaining some professional stability, he started opening up about Natasha, and on Diwali, shared a beautiful photo of them together to send festive wishes to his fans.

