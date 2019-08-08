Mobile phones banned on the sets of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3?

bollywood

The makers of Dabangg 3 have issued a 'no phone policy' on the sets of Salman Khan's film. They are having a tight security to keep Saiee Manjrekar's look under wraps

Salman Khan in a still from Dabangg 3. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/BeingSalmanKhan

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 went on floors a few weeks ago, and the preparations are going on in full swing. Sonakshi Sinha, who plays the character of Salman Khan's wife, Rajjo, has also shot for some of her scenes. Ever since the makers began shooting for this film, photos from the sets pave their way to social media. Therefore, the makers have issued a strict security policy on the sets, and the cast and crew have been banned from carrying mobile phones on the film's set.

A report in timesofindia.com says that they have asked the cast and crew to refrain from carrying mobile phones to keep Saiee Manjrekar's look under wraps. Saiee, daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar will be playing Salman's love interest from his college days in Dabangg 3, as it is a prequel to Dabangg and Dabangg 2. Speaking about the same, "There is a no-phone rule on the sets during shoot. Since there are a lot of cast and crew members from the film on set at any given time the effort is to ensure that no one is secretly taking photos of Saiee and trying to leak them out."

"Saiee's look is being kept under wraps. She has also been advised not to venture out or go in public places where she might be clicked. Salman wants to personally reveal her first look from the film on his social media. To avoid any such incident the makers are taking extra precaution," informed the source to the portal.

As per the report, Saiee has short a major chunk of her part, which also involves a song alongside Salman. Arbaaz Khan who directed the second instalment of Dabangg told mid-day in an interview: "If there is audience pressure, it's a good sign. It shows that people have expectations from you; it implies that the audience is eagerly waiting for the latest edition of the franchise."

Dabangg 3 has two parallel tracks — one in the present day with Sonakshi Sinha, and another tracing the backstory of Chulbul Pandey. Arbaaz also said that the plot offers them room to delve deeper into the character. "You can't change Chulbul Pandey too much because the audience likes him the way he is. But since the movie is also a prequel, we have added a few more traits to his character," he further added.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions and helmed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 also has Sonakshi Sinha continuing her character of Rajjo in her effervescent style. The film will release on December 20, 2020.

Also Read: Nach Baliye 9 winner to be featured in a song in Dabangg 3?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates