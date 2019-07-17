Salman Khan to romance Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee in Dabangg 3?

bollywood

In Dabangg 3, which is a prequel to the earlier two instalments will have Salman Khan romancing Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar other than Sonakshi Sinha

Salman Khan is all set for his upcoming film, Dabangg 3. The actor is continuously shooting for this film, which is a prequel to Dabangg and Dabangg 2. It's a known fact that Sonakshi Sinha played the actor's love interest and wife in the first two instalments. However, in this prequel, Salman will be romancing a new actress as well. Rumours were that he will be seen with Mahesh Manjrekar's elder daughter, Ashwami Manjrekar.

However, a report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that not Ashwami but Manjrekar's younger daughter Saiee has acting aspirations, and wants to make it big in Bollywood. Salman Khan has taken this responsibility on his shoulders and will launch Saiee through Dabangg 3. Talking about it, a source close to this development told the publication, "She plays Salman's love interest and her role is primarily in the prequel. However, life comes full circle as the character has relevance to the conflict Chulbul is battling in the present."

Not just this, the source also revealed that there will be a full-fledged song picturised on Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar. Dabangg 3 has another new entrant in the South actor Kichcha Sudeep. "His character is more like the parallel lead rather than the stereotypical villain. He starts off on a positive track but situations eventually turn him into the bad guy. He is involved in a Tom-and-Jerry fight with Salman and there are several confrontation scenes between the two," said the source.

Salman Khan plays 20s something in the film and has lost weight to fit the role.

Dabangg 3 is a prequel to Dabangg and Dabangg 2, which brings forth the backstory of Salman Khan's character, Chulbul Pandey. His character will be shown as a local goon with a heart of gold as a prolonged flashback, which will cover his metamorphosis into a Robin Hood cop.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions and helmed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 also has Sonakshi Sinha continuing her character of Rajjo in her effervescent style. The film will release on December 20, 2020.

