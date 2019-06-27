Watch video: Salman Khan introduces Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod Khanna in Dabangg 3

bollywood

Salman Khan introduced Pramod Khanna, who will play the character of his father, which was earlier essayed by late Vinod Khanna

[L] Salman Khan with Vinod Khanna. [R] Salman Khan with Pramod Khanna.

Salman Khan is currently shooting for Dabangg 3 - third installment of the Dabangg franchise. The actor is hands-full with multiple projects in his kitty. Since the past few days, Salman has become super-active on social media, and keeps sharing pictures and videos from his gym routine or be it playing with his nephews, his social media account has become a treat for his fans.

On Thursday, Salman Khan took to his Twitter account to introduce his on-screen father from the film, Dabangg 3 - Pramod Khanna. Pramod Khanna is the brother of late Vinod Khanna. In the first two installments, Vinod Khanna had essayed Salman's father's role. Salman shared a video, which begins with his and Vinod Khanna's photo frame and later the camera is panned at Pramod Khanna, who introduces himself as Prajapati Pandey. The video has Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan, Pramod Khanna and director Prabhudeva.

Take a look at the video here:

Both Salman Khan and Pramod Khanna are seen in the same attire in a maroon shirt and grey kurta pyjama as the one in the photo frame from Dabangg 2. Prior to this, Salman had shared a post with his 'loving dog' and a video where he and younger brother Sohail Khan are singing with daddy dearest, Salim Khan.

On the work front, Salman Khan is all set to host the upcoming season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. Reportedly, 'bhajan samrat' Anup Jalota might host the show with Khan. Apart from this, he is currently shooting for Dabangg 3 and has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, which also stars Alia Bhatt, in his kitty. The film will have Salman team up with Sanjay after a long hiatus of 19 years. The duo last worked together in 1999 on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

