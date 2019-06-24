Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan charging Rs 31 crore per weekend?

television

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss has already been making headlines for a number of things. The latest buzz is that Sallu bhai will be charging a whopping Rs 31 crore per weekend for hosting the show

Season 13 of the controversial, but much-loved reality show, Bigg Boss, hasn't even begun yet, but the show has already been making headlines for a number of things. The latest buzz is that Salman Khan will be charging a whopping Rs 31 crore per weekend for hosting the show.

According to a report in Koimoi, Sallu Bhai had charged Rs 12-14 crore per episode for Bigg Boss 12. This time around, however, Salman Khan is set to earn Rs 403 crore over the entirety of the show. Salman makes an appearance twice every week on the show, for the Saturday and Sunday episodes.

If reports are to be believed, Salman Khan is planning to expand his production business. After turning producer for TV shows like Nach Baliye and The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman is planning to collaborate with the makers of Bigg Boss to create a new show.

In related news, according to a Hindi Rush report, 'bhajan samrat' Anup Jalota has been roped in to co-host season 13 with Salman Khan. Anup Jalota is an ex-participant of Bigg Boss. He was seen in the last season, Bigg Boss 12, and was embroiled in too many controversies. He had entered the show with his mentee Jasleen Matharu, and there was love in the air. The vast age difference between the two became a huge topic of discussion and later their lovey-dovey conversations from within the house and their fights were highlighted as the central plot of the show.

Speculation has begun on the contestant line-up for Bigg Boss 13. Zareen Khan, Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Warina Hussain, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ankita Lokhande, Rakesh Vashisth, Mahika Sharma, Danny D, Jeet Chirag Paswan, Vijender Singh, Rahul Khandelwal, Himansh Kohli, Mahima Chaudhary, Meghna Malik, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Dayanand Shetty, Faizy Boo, Ritu Beri, Sonal Chauhan, Fazilpuria and Siddharth Shukla, are likely contestants.

