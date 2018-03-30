Ileana D'Cruz: Leave us alone

She has always kept her guard up when it comes to personal life. Ileana D'Cruz, who is dating photographer Andrew Kneebone and even referred to him as "hubby" in a social media post



She has always kept her guard up when it comes to personal life. Ileana D'Cruz, who is dating photographer Andrew Kneebone and even referred to him as "hubby" in a social media post, says she does not want her private space to be a part of "rubbish gossip columns". She said, "It [my personal life] is sacred for me. I don't want it to be served on a platter in a gossip column. I don't want it to be part of such sections in a newspaper. It's an important part of my life, and means a lot to me."

The "Raid" actress said that there are many layers to her personal life and "people will end up reading so many skewed versions of it if I talk about it".

