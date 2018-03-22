Ileana D'Cruz named Tourism Fiji brand ambassador

Ileana D'Cruz, known for films like Barfi!, Rustom and the latest Raid, will be travelling to Fiji to experience a wide range of activities next month



Actress Ileana D'Cruz has been appointed Tourism Fiji's brand ambassador for the India market. She says the warmth and hospitality there makes her feel like it's "home". Following a successful campaign with Ileana in 2017, Tourism Fiji witnessed a spike in interest from Indian travellers for the destination. Now aims to showcase more of its unique offerings to potential travellers from India through more engagements with Ileana.

The actress, known for films like "Barfi!", "Rustom" and the latest "Raid", will be travelling to Fiji to experience a wide range of activities next month. "I'm so happy to be associated with a beautiful country like Fiji. The warmth, hospitality, and love the Fijian people have shown me make me feel like I'm home. I cannot wait to go back and explore more of this lovely paradise," Ileana said in a statement.

Fiji has been receiving steady positive growth in visitor arrival numbers from India over the past five years. For the year ending December 2017, Fiji saw 30 per cent increase in arrivals from India as compared to 2016. Fijian Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Siddiq Koya said: "Fiji and India share an age-old connection with over 40 per cent of Fiji's population being of Indian origin.

"We celebrate Indian festivals such as Diwali and Ganesh Chaturthi in Fiji too. Now tourism is fast becoming a key point of connection for both countries. With Ileana D'Cruz as our brand ambassador, we hope to get more Indians to come and experience the diverse and refreshing culture of our island country." The destination is known for its water-based activities, adrenaline pumping experiences and cultural offerings.

