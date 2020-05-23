Ileana D'Cruz posts a birthday wish for 'little baby' sister Eileen

Ileana D'Cruz has shared a birthday wish for younger sister Eileen and said she will always be her baby. Ileana first shared a string of photographs and clips of herself with Eileen on Instagram Stories.

She then shared a monochrome photograph of her sister and captioned it: "Happy birthday my mad little baby. You'll always be my baby even when you're 89 and I'm 99... I'll be long gone but will be waiting on the other side with a drink in just one hand because the other hand will be waiting to squish you so tight!!! I love you for always and forever.

"Ps: I miss you so so much can't wait until I can fly down to see you again."

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn's production "The Big Bull", a film reportedly based on India's biggest securities scam of 1992. "The Big Bull" is slated to hit theatres on October 23. Bachchan will be seen playing the central role in the movie which is reportedly based around the life of Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The story will narrate real-life events of the Indian financial market between 1990 and 2000. Helmed by Kookie Gulati, the film is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit. Can't wait to watch Ileana play a different role once again.

She is also said to have broken up with long-time boyfriend Andrew Kneebone.

