Ileana D'Cruz pregnant? Here's what the actress had to say!

Ileana D'Cruz finally broke the silence on her pregnancy rumours



Ileana D'Cruz

For a while now, there has been speculation about Ileana D'Cruz being in the family way. What fuelled the buzz were the pictures she was sharing on social media. The Raid actor was seen in loose, flowy outfits and netizens even noticed a baby bump in one of the pictures she posted.

She posted a picture of hers, captioning it "Inhale the good sh*t— —Exhale the bullsh*t." Take a look:

The actor later took to social media to finally end the chatter. She wrote, "Not pregnant" and posted another pretty picture of hers.

We hope Ileana also tells us whether she is hitched or not to Australian beau, Andrew Kneebone, who she referred to as 'hubby' on social media earlier in the year.

She has always kept her guard up when it comes to personal life and has time and again made it clear out there that she does not want her private space to be a part of "rubbish gossip columns". She said, "It [my personal life] is sacred for me. I don't want it to be served on a platter in a gossip column. I don't want it to be part of such sections in a newspaper. It's an important part of my life, and means a lot to me. I do not want it to be served on a platter in a gossip column. I don't want it to be part of this gossip section in the newspaper. It's a very important, sacred part of my life - and it means a lot to me."

The "Raid" actress said that there are many layers to her personal life and "people will end up reading so many skewed versions of it if I talk about it".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates