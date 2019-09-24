Ileana D'Cruz shimmying in this video will make you want to shimmy too!

Ileana D'Cruz has been on a roll on social media. From her fierce Instagram pictures to her fun videos, Ileana has been taking over the town with her social media charm. Recently, the Barfi actress shared a Boomerang video in which she can be seen shimmying, which shows Ileana's fun-loving spirit.

Ileana took to Instagram and wrote, "Mood when I'm told I can have carbs today"

It doesn't get cuter and more beautiful than this. Ileana D'Cruz looks simply breathtaking in a black skirt paired with a fringed choli blouse and minimal makeup. The caption she's written alongside the video is sure to make you laugh out loud.

Recently, there was news that Ileana had broken up with her photographer beau Andrew Kneebone. It was her cryptic posts on social media that led her fans and the media to wonder if the couple had indeed called it quits. She recently asked her fans to ask her some questions on Instagram, and when someone asked her 'How do you start loving yourself again?' Ileana wrote, "Start by forgiving yourself, giving yourself time to heal... Just stop being hard on yourself... accept your faults and your strengths... your imperfections make you perfect... accept it all [sic]."

Breakup or no breakup, nothing can bring Ileana down. The actress has been busy with her film projects and she's been making appearances in industry events as well. She has also been keeping fans updated on social media, and her fans have been loving it!

On the work front, Ileana D'Cruz will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti where she stars alongside John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela.

Also Read: Ileana D'Cruz: Want to work with Anees Bazmee, Ajay Devgn again

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates