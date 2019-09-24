Ileana D'Cruz shimmying in this video will make you want to shimmy too!
Ileana D'Cruz shared a boomerang video on Instagram that will surely make your day. Check it out!
Ileana D'Cruz has been on a roll on social media. From her fierce Instagram pictures to her fun videos, Ileana has been taking over the town with her social media charm. Recently, the Barfi actress shared a Boomerang video in which she can be seen shimmying, which shows Ileana's fun-loving spirit.
Ileana took to Instagram and wrote, "Mood when I'm told I can have carbs today"
Mood when I’m told I can have carbs today ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ» @chandiniw @stacey.cardoz ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ
It doesn't get cuter and more beautiful than this. Ileana D'Cruz looks simply breathtaking in a black skirt paired with a fringed choli blouse and minimal makeup. The caption she's written alongside the video is sure to make you laugh out loud.
Recently, there was news that Ileana had broken up with her photographer beau Andrew Kneebone. It was her cryptic posts on social media that led her fans and the media to wonder if the couple had indeed called it quits. She recently asked her fans to ask her some questions on Instagram, and when someone asked her 'How do you start loving yourself again?' Ileana wrote, "Start by forgiving yourself, giving yourself time to heal... Just stop being hard on yourself... accept your faults and your strengths... your imperfections make you perfect... accept it all [sic]."
Breakup or no breakup, nothing can bring Ileana down. The actress has been busy with her film projects and she's been making appearances in industry events as well. She has also been keeping fans updated on social media, and her fans have been loving it!
On the work front, Ileana D'Cruz will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti where she stars alongside John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela.
-
Born on November 1, 1986, Ileana D'Cruz was born in Mumbai into a Goan family. She was 10 when Ileana's family shifted to Goa. Ileana, who is well-known for her roles in Telugu and Tamil films, started out as a model and various television and print ads.
-
Ileana D'Cruz was 20 when she started off her career in the film industry. She made her debut in the Telugu film industry with Devadasu and Tamil debut with Devadasu in 2006.
In picture: A still from the 2012 movie Barfi.
-
Ileana D'Cruz went on to appear in commercially successful ventures Pokiri (2006), Jalsa (2008) and Kick (2009), establishing herself as one of Telugu cinema's leading actresses.
In picture: A throwback picture from Ileana D'Cruz's childhood days.
-
Ileana D'Cruz worked in more than 15 films in her six-year-long career in the South, before making a debut in the Hindi film industry with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Barfi (2012).
-
"I keep joking, I was the Akshay Kumar of South, I used to do four films a year," Ileana D'Cruz had once said in an interview.
-
Talking about her Bollywood journey, Ileana D'Cruz appeared in films such as Phata Poster Nikla Hero (2013), Happy Ending (2014), Main Tera Hero (2014), Rustom (2016), Baadshaho (2017), Mubarakan (2017) and Raid (2018).
-
Ileana D'Cruz has a fetish for rings. She is said to have a collection of over 300 pieces, mostly in silver, picked up during her sojourns to different parts of the world.
In picture: Ileana with her Happy Ending co-star Saif Ali Khan's wife actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.
-
Ileana D'Cruz has a fetish for shoes too! "I am an absolute shoe person. If I had it my way, I would have an entire room of shelves of shoes everywhere," Ileana told IANS.
-
Do you know the pretty actress had to struggle to accept her "unusual" body type and even dealt with issues for a very long time?
-
"There was a point when I was super skinny. And I have had body issues for very long. I was at my lightest weight and even then I felt 'Oh my God I am so fat.' I am not too open about my body type. I have an unusual body type. I've reached a phase now where I am like, 'you know what, I am not super happy with the way I look, but I am ready to work at it. I am not going to obsess over it'," Ileana D'Cruz told PTI.
-
In 2018, Ileana D'Cruz became 'most sensational celebrity' on the internet, replacing Kapil Sharma.
-
According to McAfee Most Sensational Celebrity survey, Ileana D'Cruz's name had been used by hackers to lure netizens to visit malicious websites. Ileana's name was followed by actors Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Preity Zinta, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Rishi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Govinda in the list.
-
On the work front, Ileana D'Cruz, last seen in the 2018 Telugu film Amar Akbar Anthony, will be featured in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti. The film stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla too.
In picture: Ileana D'Cruz with her Rustom co-star Akshay Kumar.
-
Here's wishing all the very best to Ileana D'Cruz for her future projects!
In picture: Ileana D'Cruz with her Mubarakan gang - director Anees Bazmee, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Athiya Shetty.
Ileana D'Cruz has become the talk of the town after her photographer boyfriend Andrew Kneebone and the actress unfollowed each other on social media, triggering speculations that their relationship is on the rocks. In fact, rumour mills are abuzz about a supposed split between the couple. Here we take a look at Ileana D'Cruz's journey in the film industry so far!
