Ileana D'Cruz's Fiji diaries: Actress' throwback bikini pictures are unmissable

There are a lot of Bollywood celebrities that have been sharing throwback pictures and videos on Instagram since they cannot step out. The best way to stay in touch with their fans and keep them entertained is to give them a glimpse of the lives they have lived before. And Bollywood star Ileana D'Cruz is one of them. The actress has been sharing gorgeous and breathtaking pictures of herself often. And the latest one joins the bandwagon.

The latest one is actually a throwback moment. She can be seen chilling by the poolside and getting toasted by the sun, and that too gloriously. Wearing a stunning bikini, Ileana looks like a beach baby. The picturesque mountains and clouds can be seen in the background. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, she wrote, ''Wishful thinking? #islandgirlforlife #takemeback #beachbum #fiji' (sic)". Take a look:

The Raid actress also took to her Instagram stories to share another beachy picture of herself chilling out with her gang.

The picture is making us pack our bags and head to the exotic location (post coronavirus pandemic), isn't it?

Cruz has also started working out religiously and keeps sharing stories on Instagram before and after working out, what we call as selfies. A few days back, she took to her Instagram account and penned a powerful note on her insecurities and how she has finally decided to overcome them.

Sharing a black-and-white picture of herself, this is what she had to write- "I've always worried about how I looked. I've worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly, my waist not narrow enough, my tummy not flat enough, my boobs not big enough, my butt too big, my arms too jiggly, nose not straight enough, lips not full enough. Not realising I was never meant to be perfect. I was meant to be beautifully flawed." (sic)

Before this, she had shared a video where she is seen paddling away in the water. "Me running away from my responsibilities #byeeee (sic)," she wrote.

On the personal front, Ileana D'Cruz was said to be in a relationship with a photographer Andrew Kneebone. But last year in August, the duo called off their relationship. Ileana D'cruz and Andrew Kneebone also unfollowed each other on Instagram. It's not only about unfollowing but the two deleted their pictures from the respective Instagram accounts as well. Andrew and Ileana celebrated many festivals together, and their affection towards each other was evident enough on social media.

Ileana was last seen on screen in the multi-starrer Pagalpanti, directed by Anees Bazmee. She will next be seen in Ajay Devgn's production, The Big Bull. The film is touted to be based on the life of Harshad Mehta and the securities scam that happened in 1992. The film will release on Disney Plus Hotstar.

