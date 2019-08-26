Ileana D'cruz and Andrew Kneebone have broken up? Actress shares cryptic posts

bollywood

Although Ileana D'cruz never made it official, her posts with Andrew Kneebone proved that they were head over heels in love with each other

Ileana D'cruz had earlier shared this photo with Andrew Kneebone on her Instagram account.

Bollywood and South actress Ileana D'cruz has always shielded her personal life from the media glare. The actress refrained from speaking about her personal relationship with Australian photographer, Andrew Kneebone, who is super popular on Instagram by the handle, andrewkneebonephotography. He used to often click Ileana's pictures and she would feature them on her Instagram account. The photographer also used to receive comments, lauding Ileana's beauty.

However, seems that all is not well in their paradise, as Ileana D'cruz and Andrew Kneebone have unfollowed each other on Instagram. It's not only about unfollowing but the two have also deleted their pictures from the respective Instagram accounts. Strange, isn't it?

Ileana D'cruz also shared two cryptic posts on her Instagram story:



Ileana D'cruz shared this quote on her Instagram story.



This, too, was shared on her Instagram story 20 hours ago.

Well, though the actress never really confirmed or denied about being in a relationship with Andrew, are these posts an indication of Ileana and him parting ways? Andrew's Instagram account was also all about Ileana's candid pictures and his descriptions to those photos were all things love. However, those pictures have been taken off from his social media. From Christmas to New Year, birthdays and any event or affair, Ileana has always celebrated it with Andrew and those pictures were sure to make its way to her social media account.

Earlier, during one of the interviews with mid-day during Baadshaaho promotions, Ileana had spoken about Andrew. She had said, "It's not important for me (to tell the world if I'm married or not). I do tell the world about my equation in a way, and let the world a little bit into my life. But I like it that way because I hate the negativity that comes with it. I've learnt to live with it as it has been a little over 12 years for me in the industry now. But it's really not fair on the so many other people, the families involved."

On the work front, Ileana D'cruz was last seen on the big screens with Ajay Devgn in Raid.

