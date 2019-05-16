Ileana D'cruz shares exotic pictures from Fiji trip, Maliaka Arora drops a comment

bollywood

Ileana D'cruz took to her Instagram account to share some of her beautiful pictures from her Fiji trip. Through these pictures, she explained why she loves Fiji and Malaika Arora had something to say. Take a look at those pictures

Ileana D'cruz shared these pictures on her Instagram account.

Ileana D'cruz is the brand ambassador of the country, Fiji. The actress often keeps touring these places in Fiji and keeps sharing beautiful pictures from the country. On Wednesday, Ileana D'cruz took to her Instagram account to post some throwback pictures from her trip. Through those pictures, she explained why she loves the country. She wrote, "Everyone keeps asking me what is it about Fiji that I love so much! So here you go, these are a few of my favourite (Fiji) things Making new friends! Chilling with the locals, enjoying Kava Enjoying warm bear hugs from these adorable little munchkins Drinking in the colours of the Fijian sunset. Are any of these your fav things as well? #bulahappiness #fijinow #ileanainfiji #fijihappy" [sic]"

In the first picture, Ileana D'cruz is seen enjoying her scuba dive and the second picture has her interacting with one of the localities there. The third snap exuded happiness through the faces of the children from Fiji, who were embraced by Ileana. The last photograph saw a picturesque view that would want anyone to pack their bags and travel.

Ileana D'cruz' post got a reply from Malaika Arora, who also loves to travel. She wrote, "Bulaaaaaaaa!!! [sic]"

Earlier, when Ileana shared these images on her Instagram account, she had written, "Have you ever just sat and browsed through your image gallery to find some amazing memories?? I discovered these gems yesterday, and the water-baby in me is just waiting to jump right back into the cool, sparkling, turquoise waters of Fiji! [sic]"

Also Read: Ileana D'cruz oozes oomph in these bikini pictures from her Fiji holiday

Ileana is always asked about her return on the big screens in Bollywood after appearing with Ajay Devgn in Raid. (2018). Ileana will be seen with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti. The film releases on November 22, 2019.

On the personal front, Ileana D'cruz is in a relationship with Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone. The latter's Instagram account is all about Ileana's candid pictures and his descriptions to those photos are all things love. However, Ileana likes to keep her personal life under wraps.

Last Christmas, Ileana had addressed Andrew as her hubby on social media, and when the Barfi actress was asked about it, she said, "It's not important for me (to tell the world if I'm married or not). I do tell the world about my equation in a way, and let the world a little bit into my life. But I like it that way because I hate the negativity that comes with it. I've learnt to live with it as it has been a little over 12 years for me in the industry now. But it's really not fair on the so many other people, the families involved."

The actress with Goan roots says that she will never ever quit Telugu industry for Bollywood. She was last seen on the big screens with Ajay Devgn in Raid.

Also Read: Ileana D'Cruz wishes beau on birthday

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates