Ileana D'cruz oozes oomph in these bikini pictures from her Fiji holiday

bollywood

Ileana D'cruz's latest Instagram post is all about vacaying in the "turquoise" waters of Fiji

Ileana D'cruz shared this photo on her Instagram account.

It was a regular Saturday for Ileana D'cruz as she went browsing through her photo gallery when she bumped into some really beautiful and picturesque photographs of herself enjoying in the "turquoise" waters of Fiji. This is what she wrote on her Instagram account as she posted those amazing pictures, implying herself of being a "water baby": "Have you ever just sat and browsed through your image gallery to find some amazing memories?? I discovered these gems yesterday, and the water-baby in me is just waiting to jump right back into the cool, sparkling, turquoise waters of Fiji! [sic]"

Ileana D'cruz is the brand ambassador of Fiji and often travels the place and shares photographs on social media from the trips she makes. The actress is often questioned by her fans on Instagram whether she has quit Bollywood. To which, we have an answer. Ileana will be seen with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti. The film releases on November 22, 2019.

On the personal front, Ileana D'cruz is rumoured to be dating Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone. The latter's Instagram account is all about Ileana's candid pictures and his descriptions to those photos are all things love. However, Ileana likes to keep things under wraps.

When the Baadshaho actress was asked about she addressing Andrew as her "hubby" on social media last Christmas, she cleared the air saying, "It's not important for me (to tell the world if I'm married or not). I do tell the world about my equation in a way, and let the world a little bit into my life. But I like it that way because I hate the negativity that comes with it. I've learnt to live with it as it has been a little over 12 years for me in the industry now. But it's really not fair on the so many other people, the families involved."

The actress with Goan roots says that she will never ever quit Telugu industry for Bollywood. She was last seen on the big screens with Ajay Devgn in Raid.

