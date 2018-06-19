Ileana D'Cruz clearly wants to keep her personal life under wraps!

There was a hullabaloo when Ileana D'Cruz used hubby for her Australian photographer beau Andrew Kneebone on social media, leaving fans and the media playing the guessing game on her marital status

Ileana D'Cruz will neither confirm nor deny whether she is married to Australian beau Andrew Kneebone. When asked recently during an interaction as brand ambassador of Fiji, she still preferred to be non-committal.

Last Christmas, she dropped a hint by referring to Andrew as 'hubby' on social media. The Raid actor feels it is not important to tell the world if she is single or married. She wants to keep her personal life under wraps, so till then the guessing games can continue.

"I'm not pregnant. In fact, I would have been super happy if I was. It's something I have always wanted. But there's still time. I still don't want to become pregnant yet," Ileana told IANS during her Fiji sojourn as brand ambassador, laughing off rumours.

There was a hullabaloo when Ileana D'Cruz used "hubby" for her Australian photographer beau Andrew Kneebone on social media, leaving fans and the media playing the guessing game on her marital status. "It's not important for me (to tell the world if I'm married or not). I do tell the world about my equation in a way, and let the world a little bit into my life. But I like it that way because I hate the negativity that comes with it. I've learnt to live with it as it has been a little over 12 years for me in the industry now. But it's really not fair on the so many other people, the families involved," said the 31-year-old actress with Goan roots.

Ileana says a relationship is about restraint and respect. "There's respect there," Ileana said, adding: "I had a different perception of what a relationship or love is like. I was all giddy-headed and fairytale about it in my head, but it's so different. There's a lot of restraint that you've got to have, compromising in certain situations -- and you've got to have a lot of respect."

Respect, in her checklist for a relationship, precedes trust and love.

