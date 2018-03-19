I'll come back stronger, says PV Sindhu after semi-final exit

In a nail-biting semi-final, fourth seed Sindhu went down fighting 21-19, 19-21, 18-21 to Yamaguchi after battling for an hour and 19 minutes late last night



PV Sindhu

Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu yesterday vowed to come back stronger after losing an epic semi-final against World No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi at the All England Championship.

In a nail-biting semi-final, fourth seed Sindhu went down fighting 21-19, 19-21, 18-21 to Yamaguchi after battling for an hour and 19 minutes late last night. "It was just not my day. I gave my 100 per cent. There are always up and downs and one should win and one should lose.

"There were long rallies and she played well," Sindhu said after the gruelling contest. "Playing a three-game tie is not easy. Just 2-3 points made the huge difference in the end as it was anybody's game. I have a lot of things to learn from this tournament. You keep losing and winning but it was a good tournament and I have to come back stronger."

