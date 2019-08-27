Illegal ashram in Tungareshwar to be demolished by August 31

mumbai

Police force has been deployed around the Balyogi Sadanand Maharaj ashram ahead of its demolition to tackle protesters, if any

This image is used for representation purpose only

Demolition of the illegal portion of the Balyogi Sadanand Maharaj Ashram inside Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary will be completed by August 31, sources from the forest department told mid-day. Heavy police bandobast is in place at the venue anticipating protests from supporters of the ashram. However, members associated with the ashram have already begun removing the illegal portion on their own, sources added.

"We have taken precautions for the demolition to be carried out as per the Supreme Court orders. Details cannot be shared since it is a sensitive matter," an official from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park said.

The road leading to the ashram from the Sativli side and Tungareswar temple has been closed for the last three days with heavy police deployment around it.

A local resident told mid-day that police personnel in civil clothes too are keeping a tab on every activity in the area.

"From the developments in the area, we feel that demolition might begin anytime now. Bulldozers and other such equipment has already arrived at the spot," the resident added.

The State Reserve Police Staff has also been deployed along with Palghar police and traffic cops.

The Supreme Court had earlier this year asked the Forest Department to take action against the illegal ashram at Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Vasai for violating several norms.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates