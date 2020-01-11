Illegal flats in Kerala come crashing down in seconds

Kochi: A high rise apartment complex was brought down through controlled implosion method as authorities began implementing a Supreme Court order to demolish four illegal water-front structures in Maradu municipality here on Saturday. The residential complex was demolished at 11.18 am. The 60-meter high 19-storey building, known as "Holy Faith H20, was levelled in seconds in a spectacular implosion.

#WATCH Maradu flats demolition: H2O Holy Faith apartment tower demolished through controlled implosion #Kerala pic.twitter.com/fKbciLGH14 — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2020

Thousands of people watched the demolition from outside the evacuation zone. A total of 343 waterfront flats were built in the complexes, violating the Coastal Regulation Zone norms. The Apex Court had in September 2019 directed demolition of the apartment complexes within 138 days, a time line given by the Kerala government.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever