Illegal forex trading call centre at Andheri raided

crime

DCP Zone X Navinchandra Reddy said, "Raids were conducted late on Tuesday night, and 8 laptops, 12 mobiles, other equipment and R4 lakh cash were seized

The MIDC police raided an illegal forex trading call centre on Tuesday after keeping tabs on it for almost three months. The manager of the firm, Anup Mudrika Ram, 33, has been arrested. The centre, Alpari.com, has a number of offices all over the world and is known a leading forex trading company. Raids were conducted on Tuesday night by Sr PI Nitin Alaknure, PI Kedar Pawar, API Kamuni and staff.

Senior PI Alaknure of MIDC police said, "We received credible information that an illegal forex trading call centre was being operated in the name of alpari.com at Summit Business Bay in Andheri East. The place was raided. A manager besides six male and one female employees were working there. They don't have authorised documents or a licence to run the forex trading business."

DCP Zone X Navinchandra Reddy said, "Raids were conducted late on Tuesday night, and 8 laptops, 12 mobiles, other equipment and R4 lakh cash were seized. The manager was held and seven others were issued notices and let off. An offence under Sections 406,420,34 of the IPC r/w 66 (d) of the IT Act has been registered, further investigation is underway."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates