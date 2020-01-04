Illegal Weapon 2.0: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's dance face off cannot be missed!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Street Dancer 3D has been described as the biggest dance film India has ever seen. It stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor but the trump card is the fact that they both are pitted against each other instead of being in the same team the way they were in ABCD 2.

And the makers have now released the new song of the film, Illegal Weapon 2.0, where we get to see the actors' face-off. It's a stylishly choreographed track and showcases some never seen before dance moves. Don't miss it.

Varun Dhawan said about the film that it isn't only about dance and dazzle but also highlights the grappling issue the country continues to face. It depicts the plight of Indians and Muslims who have to struggle with homelessness abroad. It's a sensitive and emotional film that raises the right issues.

And talking about the song, Remo said Illegal Weapon is a song where two opposing teams meet each other for the first time. The director and choreographer has left no stone unturned to make sure he makes his best and biggest film. And the excitement to see Kapoor and Dhawan together again is palpable.

Also talking about the box-office clash with Kangana Ranaut's Panga, Varun said he's looking forward to the film and both the movies talk about struggles and success. Let's see which film turns out to be more successful at the box-office.

