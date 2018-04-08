I'm going to need a lot of help, says Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods admitted he will need "a lot of help" to get into contention for a 15th major title after making the halfway cut with just a shot to spare



Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods admitted he will need "a lot of help" to get into contention for a 15th major title after making the halfway cut with just a shot to spare. Woods struggled to a second round of 75 in testing conditions at Augusta National to slip to four over par, 13 shots behind fellow American Patrick Reed. "I'm so far back I'm going to need a lot of help. I'm not in control of my own destiny," he said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever