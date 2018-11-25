national

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray challenges Modi govt; demands date of construction of Ram temple

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and wife Rashmi Thackeray at Lakshman Kila, in Ayodhya. Pic/PTI

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was a happy man on Saturday, as a large number of Shiv Sainiks not only from Maharashtra, but also from Uttar Pradesh turned out to see him challenge the Narendra Modi government on its promise to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Thackeray sought the blessings of hundreds of Hindu seers, sadhus and sect heads for strengthening the party's resolve to get the BJP to fulfill its poll promise.

He said the Hindus would not remain silent, if the promise is not fulfilled. "We cannot wait any longer. I'm here to wake up Kumbhakarna. They [the BJP government] have to declare the date of construction of the temple because it is a collective wish of the Hindus. The government must decide on it before the Supreme Court takes a call," he said, adding that the Sena would support the Centre, if an ordinance was promulgated to facilitate the construction.

Thackeray's call came a day before the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's rally, where a similar demand will be raised. The RSS had taken a clue from Thackeray's challenge and announced to conduct rallies across the country on Sunday.

Presence of senior seers from Ayodhya, who are actively involved in the Ram temple fight gave Thackeray a shot in the arm. They announced their support to the Sena chief, who presented a silver brick for the proposed temple. Thackeray and his wife Rashmi also conducted a bhoomipujan of the Ram temple at an open space near Laxman Killa. "I don't want any credit for the temple. I'm not politicising the issue. I just want to remind the people, who claim to have a wider chest, but don't have the heart that one needs to build the Ram temple," he said.

