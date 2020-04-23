IMA calls off protests after Amit Shah assures protection

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (centre) and Union Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan (left) during an interaction with doctors and representatives of IMA through video-conferencing. Pic/PTI

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called off its proposed 'White Alert' and 'Black Day' protests scheduled on April 22 and 23 following a meeting with Home Minister, Amit Shah through video conference on Wednesday.

The doctors' body has been demanding that the Centre bring a law to protect healthcare workers from rising attacks at a time when they are battling COVID-19. According to a statement by the IMA, the home minister lauded the medical community for their work. He said the safety and security of doctors and other health care workers was his great concern, the doctors' body said.

"He (Union home minister) also assured IMA of a Central Law against violence. He appealed on behalf of the PM to defer the symbolic protest. In view of the assurances given from the highest authorities of the government, the IMA calls of the protest. White Alert on April 22 and Black Day on April 23 stand cancelled. We thank all our members for their unprecedented solidarity and support," the doctors' body said in a statement.

