IMD: Cyclone Nisarga to make landfall on north coast of Maharashtra today between 1 pm to 4 pm

Commuters drive along Marine Drive as rain falls in Mumbai on June 3, 2020 as cyclone Nisarga barrels towards India's western coast. Pic/ AFP

As cyclone Nisarga intensified this morning, it is likely to make landfall on the northern coast of Maharashtra in the afternoon between 1 pm to 4 pm, said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director-General. "Travelling with strong wind speed at 100-120 kmph, it is expected to make landfall during the afternoon, that means between 1 pm to 4 pm especially districts of Raigad, Thane and Mumbai," said Mohapatra.

The IMD chief cautioned people to remain safe as the cyclone is likely to make structural damage such as uprooting trees, damage to thatched houses and so on. He also advised against road and rail traffic. "In addition, heavy rainfall has already started over the Konkan area, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the southern Konkan districts leading to heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in these areas," he said.

CYCLONE “NISARGA” INTENSIFIED INTO A SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM AND LAY CENTERED AT 0530 HRS IST OF TODAY, THE 03RD JUNE 2020, OVER EAST-CENTRAL ARABIAN SEA NEAR LAT. 17.30°N AND LONG. 72.10°E, ABOUT:

165 KM SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF ALIBAG.

215 KM SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF MUMBAI. pic.twitter.com/ejaXUnTVFW — IMD Weather (@IMDWeather) June 3, 2020

SEVERE CYCLONE STORM “NISARGA” LAY CENTRED AT 0630 HRS IST OF TODAY, THE 03RD JUNE 2020, OVER EAST-CENTRAL ARABIAN SEA NEAR LAT. 17.40°N AND LONG. 72.15°E

ï· 155 KM SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF ALIBAGH.

ï· 200 KM SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF MUMBAI.



link of hourly bulletin:-https://t.co/ziZUgL7tPe pic.twitter.com/SN8vgu4pVB — IMD Weather (@IMDWeather) June 3, 2020

WIND-SPEED (IN KMPH):

GOA-33, RATNAGIRI-33, HARNAI-26, COLABA-33, SANTACRUZ09 AND DAHANU-07 KMPH.



RAINFALL (IN MM, SINCE 0830 HOURS IST OF 02.06.2020):

GOA-74, RATNAGIRI-20, HARNAI-13, COLABA-37, SANTACRUZ21 AND DAHANU-04 MM. — IMD Weather (@IMDWeather) June 3, 2020

The intensity of the cyclone is likely to weaken by midnight, and subsiding completely by Thursday morning, added the IMD Director-General.

