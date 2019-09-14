IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh on Saturday

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

On Friday, weather agency India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that areas such as Gujarat region and West Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday. According to the weather forecasting agency, isolated places such as East Rajasthan, SubHimalayan West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Konkan, Goa, and Sikkim may also witness heavy downpour throughout the day on September 14, reports news agency ANI.

India Meteorological Dept (IMD): Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region and East Rajasthan on 15 Sept. Rainfall activity over West Madhya Pradesh&adjoining region is likely to reduce to significantly from 16 September onward. (2/2) https://t.co/ageijKraue — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

In its all India weather bulletin, IMD stated that heavy rainfall is likely to take place at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Saurashtra and Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

According to the weather bulletin, strong winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail over west-central and south-west Arabian Sea. Stormy weather conditions are likely to prevail along and off the Gujarat coast. In its bulletin, IMD has advised fishermen against venturing out in the sea for the next few days.

According to the data available with Skymet, during the last 21 hours as well, #Mumbai has received moderate showers to the tune of 23 mm. #MumbaiRains #Monsoon2019 https://t.co/yb0bxHHY7v — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) September 14, 2019

On the other hand, private weather forecast agency Skymet has predicted that Mumbai is likely to receive more showers in the next two 2-3 days as the temperatures are oscillating between 24 degree Celsius and 32 degree Celsius. In its advisory, Skymet also stated that apart from Mumbai, New Delhi and its nearby regions such as Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad are also likely to receive intense rainfall for the next two days.

