Mumbai Rains: City likely to receive more rainfall in next 2-3 days

Mumbai has witnessed downpour in some parts during the last 24 hours but the intensity of the rainfall was not even. According to the private weather forecast, Skymet, Colaba recorded 6.2 mm while Santa Cruz recorded 41.3 mm of rain. The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the city is likely to receive more showers in the next two 2-3 days with the temperature oscillating between 24 degree Celsius and 32 degree Celsius.

According to the data available with Skymet, during the last 21 hours as well, #Mumbai has received moderate showers to the tune of 23 mm. #MumbaiRains #Monsoon2019 https://t.co/yb0bxHHY7v — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) September 14, 2019

"September started on a good note for the city with instances of record rainfall multiple times. On many occasions, 3-digit rain was recorded in the city, which was more than double the normal figure. Between September 10 and 11, the rainfall activity in the city subsided to a large extent. But thereafter the weather changed again in Mumbai and moderate rains lashed the city," Skymet stated.

Also Read: Mumbai rains: Seasonal rainfall crosses 3000 mm mark

On and off light rains will continue today over Mumbai. One or two moderate spells cannot be ruled out today as well. Tomorrow, we expect on and off light rains over #Mumbai and suburbs. #MumbaiRains https://t.co/yb0bxHHY7v — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) September 14, 2019

Apart from Mumbai, the national capital and its nearby regions such as Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad are also likely to receive intense rainfall for the next two days. However, these rains would be localised and would not last for long and also would not be widespread," stated the weather forecasting agency in its advisory.

With inputs from ANI

Also Read: Mumbai rains: Intensity to decrease, Ganpati Visarjan to take place smoothly, says Skymet

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates