national

Six flights were delayed by half an hour and two by more than an hour after the immigration servers went down. A long line of passengers was seen at the airport following the same.

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

New Delhi:Immigration servers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday resumed operations after eight flights got delayed due to a technical glitch.

Immigration servers at IGI Airport resumes operation, 8 flights delayed



Read @ANI story | https://t.co/87VUtvxH2E pic.twitter.com/sTih9W14Aj — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 29, 2019

Six flights were delayed by half an hour and two by more than an hour after the immigration servers went down. A long line of passengers was seen at the airport following the same.

Passengers stranded at IGI airport since 3:30 AM as @airindiain flight management servers crash. Flights delayed across the globe. Passengers face huge inconvenience.@NewsHtn pic.twitter.com/tPPqa8Qtig — anubhuti gaur (@gaur_anubhuti) April 27, 2019

@airindiain @del_airindia @AirIndia_assist @AirIndiaAI - My wife Tanvi Asthana is stranded at Terminal - 3, IGI Airport for past 2.5 hours waiting for her flight to Bhopal. Staff says servers are down since 3.30 am. AI staff has no clarity about the flight delay/cancellation. pic.twitter.com/5Vw6IJUGmU — Vipul Agrawal (@Vipul_Agrawal_A) April 27, 2019

The glitch in the immigration servers comes after Air India servers developed some snag on the wee hours of Saturday resulting in the delay of 137 flights. "The average duration of delay is of 197 minutes," airline's spokesperson had said. Thousands of passengers were left stranded at airports across the world after several Air India flights got affected due to a glitch in SITA server.





@airindiain whole system down with no eta for coming back. Passengers stranded on IGI airport. @sureshpprabhu pic.twitter.com/OR6b1bZMXJ — KARN SRIVASTAVA (@KARNCHIKU) April 26, 2019

The server glitch at 3.30 am forced the state-owned carrier to re-schedule 18 flights to reduce the inconvenience of the passengers. The system was restored after over five hours at 8.45 am. The technical glitch affected functions like check-in, both at airport counters and web check-in, that delayed flights

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies