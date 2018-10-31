Important to stand by women in #MeToo movement: Ashwini Ponnappa

badminton

Jwala alleged 'mental harassment' by a national coach and spoke about what she had to go through as a player and how she was 'thrown out' of the national team. "In a nation like India, you need to be tough and careful as well

Ashwini Ponnappa

Seasoned doubles shuttler Ashwini Ponnappa has said it's important to stand by the women in the #MeToo movement. Her 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning doubles partner Jwala Gutta has been a 'victim' and Ponnappa said women need to be understood and heard.

Jwala alleged 'mental harassment' by a national coach and spoke about what she had to go through as a player and how she was 'thrown out' of the national team. "In a nation like India, you need to be tough and careful as well.

It's important to stand by them, listen to them and give them strength and courage. It's not easy to speak up and voice your opinion," Ponnappa told reporters on the sidelines of the inaugural Badminton Express League launch.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever