Imran Khan may invite PM Narendra Modi for oath ceremony

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf is considering inviting the leaders of the SAARC countries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his oath taking ceremony as the premier next month, a party official said. The PTI, led by 65-year-old Khan, has emerged as the single largest party in the National Assembly after the July 25 elections, but it is still short of numbers to form the government on its own.

"The core committee of Tehreek-i-Insaf is considering inviting the SAARC heads including Modi and a decision on this is expected shortly," a leader of Khan's party said. He also termed Modi's telephone call to Khan on his victory in the 2018 polls a welcoming sign to begin a new chapter in relations between the two countries. Spokesperson for Khan's party Fawad Chaudhry also did not rule out inviting Modi to the swearing in ceremony.

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has sought the support of its former nemesis MQM-P to form the federal government, a media report said.

