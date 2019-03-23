Imran Khan: No room for jihadi outfits or culture in Pakistan

international

Tracing the history of jihadi outfits and "jihadi culture", he said "these groups have existed since the days of the US-led Afghan war against the Soviets in Afghanistan, and have operated from here for decades"

Imran Khan

Islamabad: There was no room for "jihadi outfits and jihadi culture" in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said amidst intense global pressure on his government to rein in the terrorist outfits operating from its soil after the Pulwama attack.

He said that there was no room now for any such group in the country, as Pakistan would like the world to believe that it was not only a peace-loving country but it was sincere in eradicating this culture of "jihadism" and terrorism through its policies.

'May soon hit oil, gas jackpot'

Pakistan is on the verge of hitting a kind of jackpot in the form of discovering a huge reserve of oil and gas in the Arabian Sea, said PM Khan. The offshore drilling for oil was in final stages and there could be a major find, he said.

