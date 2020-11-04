Imran Khan's wife Avantika Malik's new post reads, 'You're not defined by a person's inability to love you'

There have been speculations aplenty that actor Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's marriage was on the rocks. While neither of them have given any official statement as yet, Avantika Malik's frequent cryptic social media posts have got netizens wondering about the couple's marital status.

Recently, Avantika shared yet another post on her Instagram story which read, "Above all else, I hope you give yourself permission to believe that you are not defined by a person's inability to love you, or by a person's inability to choose you..." Read the complete post below:

A few days ago, Avantika Malik had shared another post calling it the 'truth bomb' of life. The Insta post reads, "Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard..."

The couple tied the knot in 2011 and have a daughter named Imara. Imran Khan made his Bollywood debut in 2008 with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. He had a lot of success in films like I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu.

