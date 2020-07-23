Imtiaz Ali can't wait to watch Rockstar's 'little Mandy' Sanjana Sanghi in Dil Bechara

For those who are unaware, Dil Bechara may be Sanjana Sanghi's first big Bollywood movie, but the actress was seen in a couple of other films in supporting roles. One of these films was Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in the lead. Sanjana Sanghi was 14 when she made her acting debut in Rockstar, and she played Nargis Fakhri's younger sister, Mandy, in the film.

"Rockstar will always remain much more than just a film, for everyone who created it and everyone who watched it. As a 14-year-old studying in school, I was not remotely aware of the magic being created around me. In hindsight, it changed something within me forever..." Sanjana Sanghi had written on social media.



Nargis Fakhri with Sanjana Sanghi

In the same spirit, Imtiaz Ali recently shared a photo of himself and Sanjana Sanghi from the sets of Rockstar, with a sweet message for the actress who's making her big Bollywood debut as lead actress tomorrow. Sharing the photo, Ali wrote, "little Mandy from Rockstar is a big girl now!!! looking fwd..." The filmmaker also shared the poster of Sanjana's film Dil Bechara that releases tomorrow on Disney+ Hotstar.

Isn't that a sweet gesture? Rockstar paved the way for Sanjana Sanghi to make her way into the entertainment world, and the actress was then a part of many TV commercials as well. Sanjana appeared in ads promoting hair oil, jewellery and food products.

In 2017, Sanjana Sanghi appeared in Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium. She played the role of young Mita, whose grownup version was played by actress Saba Qamar. Talking about her experience of working on Hindi Medium, Sanjana said, "I was a 3rd year student in Delhi University when I shot for Hindi Medium, and the thought of just expanding my horizons as a performer by being around such inspirational artists meant the world to me, teaching me that no part as an actor is too big or small..."

She added, "I'm glad I made time away from the academic pressure of writing my thesis in the final year of college, and went ahead and did this. Saved myself from a huge regret I'd have carried with myself forever. Films go on to become journeys so special, that they simply can't be beaten down by trying to quantify each artist's, technician's, and contributor's part to play in creating it."

Sanjana Sanghi was then seen in Fukrey Returns. She played the role of Katty in the film. Well, now you know that Sanjana has had a lot of acting experience even before Dil Bechara!

Speaking of which, Dil Bechara is sadly Sushant Singh Rajput's last film. The actor breathed his last on June 14, leaving millions of his fans heartbroken. The film is the official Hindi adaptation of John Green's popular novel, The Fault In Our Stars. The novel was also made into a Hollywood movie of the same name starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Mukesh Chhabra and starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, Dil Bechara will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24, 2020.

