Imtiaz Ali can't wait to watch Rockstar's 'little Mandy' Sanjana Sanghi in Dil Bechara
Rockstar director Imtiaz Ali shared a photo of himself and a younger-looking Sanjana Sanghi from the sets of his film.
For those who are unaware, Dil Bechara may be Sanjana Sanghi's first big Bollywood movie, but the actress was seen in a couple of other films in supporting roles. One of these films was Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in the lead. Sanjana Sanghi was 14 when she made her acting debut in Rockstar, and she played Nargis Fakhri's younger sister, Mandy, in the film.
"Rockstar will always remain much more than just a film, for everyone who created it and everyone who watched it. As a 14-year-old studying in school, I was not remotely aware of the magic being created around me. In hindsight, it changed something within me forever..." Sanjana Sanghi had written on social media.
Nargis Fakhri with Sanjana Sanghi
In the same spirit, Imtiaz Ali recently shared a photo of himself and Sanjana Sanghi from the sets of Rockstar, with a sweet message for the actress who's making her big Bollywood debut as lead actress tomorrow. Sharing the photo, Ali wrote, "little Mandy from Rockstar is a big girl now!!! looking fwd..." The filmmaker also shared the poster of Sanjana's film Dil Bechara that releases tomorrow on Disney+ Hotstar.
Isn't that a sweet gesture? Rockstar paved the way for Sanjana Sanghi to make her way into the entertainment world, and the actress was then a part of many TV commercials as well. Sanjana appeared in ads promoting hair oil, jewellery and food products.
In 2017, Sanjana Sanghi appeared in Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium. She played the role of young Mita, whose grownup version was played by actress Saba Qamar. Talking about her experience of working on Hindi Medium, Sanjana said, "I was a 3rd year student in Delhi University when I shot for Hindi Medium, and the thought of just expanding my horizons as a performer by being around such inspirational artists meant the world to me, teaching me that no part as an actor is too big or small..."
She added, "I'm glad I made time away from the academic pressure of writing my thesis in the final year of college, and went ahead and did this. Saved myself from a huge regret I'd have carried with myself forever. Films go on to become journeys so special, that they simply can't be beaten down by trying to quantify each artist's, technician's, and contributor's part to play in creating it."
Sanjana Sanghi was then seen in Fukrey Returns. She played the role of Katty in the film. Well, now you know that Sanjana has had a lot of acting experience even before Dil Bechara!
Speaking of which, Dil Bechara is sadly Sushant Singh Rajput's last film. The actor breathed his last on June 14, leaving millions of his fans heartbroken. The film is the official Hindi adaptation of John Green's popular novel, The Fault In Our Stars. The novel was also made into a Hollywood movie of the same name starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort.
Produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Mukesh Chhabra and starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, Dil Bechara will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24, 2020.
Born on September 2, 1996, Sanjana Sanghi hails from Delhi. Her father Sandeep Sanghi is an affluent businessman, while her mother Shagun Sanghi is a homemaker. Sanjana pursued a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications and has even done an internship at a media house.
Sanjana Sanghi is all set to make her debut as the lead actress in The Fault In Our Stars' Bollywood adaptation Dil Bechara. The film marks late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film. Although this is Sanjana's first venture as a lead face, not many know that she has appeared in several films and TV ads.
However, before we jump to her film career, here's a quick look at some lesser-known facts about Sanjana Sanghi from her school and college days.
Sanjana participated in plays and other extra-curricular activities during her school days. She was also named Miss Popular during this time!
During her school days, Sanjana had a preconceived notion of adulthood and wondered what if the path she chose in the future becomes mundane for her and what if she ended up not liking it. Looking back at her school days, she said, "Somewhere, it was the fear that pushed me into various deep dives, be it into academia, performing arts, public speaking, social service or even my friendships."
Sanjana Sanghi had revealed that she was very shy and underconfident as a child. Her discovery of love for the performing arts was backed by a bunch of unforeseen events and influences of unexpected forces.
Sanjana Sanghi was 14 when she made her acting debut in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar. Sanjana played Nargis Fakhri's younger sister in the film.
"Rockstar will always remain much more than just a film, for everyone who created it and everyone who watched it. As a 14-year-old studying in school, I was not remotely aware of the magic being created around me. In hindsight, it changed something within me forever. I don't remember the grandeur, but I vividly remember some feelings, some moments, some smells - through the valleys of Kashmir, the quaintness of Dharamshala and the quirkiness of Delhi," Sanjana Sanghi wrote on social media.
In 2019, on November 11, she shared this picture and wrote in the caption, "8 years of the magic that’ll cease to ever exist again, 8 years of start of something so beautiful, 8 years of undying gratitude."
Rockstar paved the way for many TV commercials for Sanjana Sanghi and slowly, the young girl started making her way into showbiz.
While she was pursuing her studies from Lady Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi, she started getting offers from commercials, and Sanjana even appeared in ads promoting hair oil, jewellery and food products.
Very few know that Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput was Sanjana Sanghi's senior in college. Both of them have graduated from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, while Sanjana graduated in 2017, Mira graduated in 2015.
A bright student right from her school days, Sanjana was even awarded by LK Advani for her excellent performance in school. She later became the topper from Delhi University.
While pursuing journalism, Sanjana Sanghi did an internship with the reputed channel BBC. Well, if not an actress, Sanjana could have been a Journalist!
Sanjana Sanghi also worked as a Features Writer with the popular user-generated Indian youth platform 'Youth Ki Awaaz'. She has also worked as a marketing trainee at Viacom Motion Pictures.
In 2017, Sanjana Sanghi appeared in Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium. She played the role of young Mita, whose adult version was played by actress Saba Qamar. When Irrfan Khan passed away, Sanjana shared a small video of her part in the film and wrote in the caption: That's a clipping from the theatres of the first day first show of Hindi Medium, on May 19, 3 years ago. I could never have imagined that 3 years later - May 19, 2020, would be a day we'd be in a world without Irrfan Sir, and with theatres shut globally. The oddity of our current times, sometimes really does frighten me. Regardless! Here's celebrating 3 years of this beautiful film. Forever grateful for being such a small part of such a beautiful story.
Sanjana Sanghi further added, "I was a 3rd year student in Delhi University when I shot for Hindi Medium, and the thought of just expanding my horizons as a performer by being around such inspirational artists meant the world to me, teaching me that no part as an actor is too big or small. I'm glad I made time away from the academic pressure of writing my thesis in the final year of college, and went ahead and did this. Saved myself from a huge regret I'd have carried with myself forever. Films go on to become journeys so special, that they simply can't be beaten down by trying to quantify each artist's, technician's, and contributor's part to play in creating it. In loving memory. #WeMissYouIrrfan"
In the same year, Sanjana Sanghi also appeared in Fukrey Returns. She played the role of Katty in the film.
In 2018, Fox Star Studios announced that Sanjana has been roped in to play the lead actress in their film Kizie and Manny starring Sushant Singh Rajput, marking the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chabbra. The film's title was later changed to Dil Bechara.
Well, Mukesh Chabbra was the one to cast Sanjana Sanghi in Rockstar. "I met Sanjana Sanghi first during the casting of 'Rockstar'. She was a young and dynamic girl with great energy. After a few years, she reconnected for a few ad casting jobs - she came across as a mature young lady and to my surprise, she was a fabulous actor. I was instantly sure that I would love to make a film with her one day," Mukesh Chabbra said in a statement.
Dil Bechara is an Indian adaptation of the Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars, which itself is based on John Green's bestselling novel of the same name. Actors Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort featured in the Hollywood adaptation of the novel.
The film saw a lot of delays in its release and shooting dates. However, what is more tragic is that the film will mark bonafide actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, as he passed away on June 14, 2020. After his demise, Sanjana Sanghi took to Instagram to share this candid picture of Sushant and hers on the sets of the film and wrote in the caption, "Oye? I need to laugh till my stomach hurts at all your bad jokes. I need to compete with you on who can eat more ham & cheese omelettes and drink more chai. Fight with you over who’s script looks more tattered and worn out because we worked on it endlessly. Try to keep up with your electric pace every time you said, "Chal na, thoda dance karte hain!" in the middle of a tough scene. And argue with you over what we feel about Yuval Noah Harrari & Freud’s books. UGH."
Dil Bechara is the story of Kizie Basu and Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny and explores the funny, thrilling, and tragic adventure of being alive and in love. Together, Kizie and Manny embark on an on-off-up-down-sad and sweet profound journey into the heart of that crazy little thing called life. It teaches them what it means to feel truly alive and fall in love. Amid the pandemic, the film will not release in theatres but will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24 onwards.
Sanjana is one of the youngest Bollywood actresses to give a TEDx Talk. She has definitely achieved a lot at a very young age, from being a Delhi University topper to gearing up for her big Bollywood debut in Dil Bechara this year, the young girl has come a long way. Here's wishing good luck to Sanjana!
