Dil Bechara: 5 things that make Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's film special

Mukesh Chhabra, a well-known casting director, makes his directorial debut with the remake of the Hollywood weepie, The Fault In Our Stars in the form of Dil Bechara. This romantic-drama stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. The trailer dropped on July 6 and here are five reasons why this film feels special and could be special:

1. Sushant Singh Rajput

The actor's demise feels personal. He was a bonafide movie star that had his tryst with stardom right from his debut in 2013 in the form of Kai Po Che. He plays a nonchalant protagonist in this film, always brimming with energy and enthusiasm. He quotes a dialogue about life in the trailer and that moment, for his fans, could be heartbreaking that we will never see the actor again! Dil Bechara is a perfect swan song for him!

2. The Chemistry

Any love story's success hinges on the chemistry of its leads, and so far, so good! Chhabra stages the romantic montages between Sanghi and Rajput with care and charm, and despite the fact that this couple cannot have a happy ending, their love and passion for each other puts a smile on our faces!

3. A.R. Rahman

Romance and Music ought to go hand-in-hand, and Rahman, the master of melody, pours his heart to this tale of undying love and longing. If the story of two people falling in love is the cake, Rahman's tunes could very well be the cherry!

4. The Story

As people know by now, this film is an official adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars. Any romance that ends in tragedy successfully resonates with the people if told correctly. Hopefully, Dil Bechara would be that film too, and just like Rajput and Sanghi, we should be weeping in the end as well. Cheers to our tears!

5. Sanjana Sanghi

And of course, Sanjana Sanghi makes her debut in Bollywood with this film. It's rare that someone displays such confidence and oozes such charm right in her debut that we are hooked. Hopefully, we should feel her anguish and pain as much as her hero does. Now waiting for July 24 when the film arrives on Disney Plus Hotstar!

Also Read: From Manoj Bajpayee To Anushka Sharma, This Is How Celebrities Reacted To Dil Bechara's Trailer

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news