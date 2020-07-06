From Manoj Bajpayee to Anushka Sharma, this is how celebrities reacted to Dil Bechara's trailer

The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara came out today on July 6 and fans cannot stop raving about it and getting emotional upon seeing Rajput in the frame. This seems to be a love story where debutant director Mukesh Chhabra has juxtaposed romance with humour and emotions. And not just the fans, even Bollywood celebrities are going gaga over the promo/

Right from Manoj Bajpayee to Anushka Sharma to Rajkummar Rao to Shraddha Kapoor, all extended their love and support to the trailer. But before that, read this aching and heartfelt note that debutant director Mukesh Chhabra wrote after the trailer came out that he shared on his Twitter account. Have a look right here:

— Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) July 6, 2020

And now coming to the reactions of the Bollywood celebrities, this is what Manoj Bajpayee had to tweet for the film, have a look right here:

Best wishes to you @CastingChhabra with your debut!!! We all feel your emotion at this moment.!!!! https://t.co/FbcgDJe2vK — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 6, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted- "Love the trailer of #DilBechara - Sanjana & #SushantSinghRajput both are magical on screen. Will be ready with my Pop Corn to celebrate the legacy of this fine actor. You will live forever dear Sushant - in our hearts - shining bright in the skies." (sic) This was followed by lots of hearts and broken hearts.

This is what Kriti Sanon tweeted for the film:

Rakul Preet Singh also extended her love and support to the film and see what she had to say:

This trailer is all things love !! âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ iam sure people will give it lots n lots of love .. https://t.co/sX6irPa65K — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 6, 2020

Anushka Sharma shared the trailer of the film on her Instagram story and reacted with a heart, have a look:

Shraddha Kapoor also shared the trailer on her Instagram with a star emoji and purple heart, here it is:

Sharing the link of the trailer on his Twitter account, Rajkummar Rao also shared two heartbreak emojis, have a look at his tweet right here:

The film is all set to arrive on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24.

