Imtiaz Ali: When I started to write Geet, didn't know she'll face these problems in life

In 2007, Kareena Kapoor Khan reinvented herself as an actor and found a new lease of life after the thunderous success of her film, Jab We Met. Her feisty character Geet was a role for the ages and Jab We Met is arguably the most refreshing romances of the last two decades. It was also a game-changer for its helmer Imtiaz Ali.

And as the film completed 13 years on October 26, the filmmaker spoke to Bombay Times about the cult and how he never knew the conflicts of Geet would also dawn upon the actress who played it. He said, "When I started to write Geet Dhillon (Kareena Kapoor's character in Jab We Met), I didn't know that she'll face these problems in life, but she does. That makes it look real. For anybody to be complete, there ought to be various sides to them."

He added, "It's not that I get attracted to the darkness in a character, but I don't know anyone who does not have a sensitive side. That exists in my character even when I don't intend to."

Ali then went on to direct films like Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha, Jab Harry Met Sejal, and Love Aaj Kal. Kareena, after embracing all the accolades and applauds for this iconic role, was seen in films like Tashan, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Ra.One, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Fashion, Talaash, Singham Returns, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Veere Di Wedding, and Good Newwz.

Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, acted in Kaminey, Badmaash Company, Mausam, R... Rajkumar, Haider, Udta Punjab, Padmaavat, and Kabir Singh.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: 13 Years Of Jab We Met: Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Nostalgic, Shares A Behind-The-Scene Picture

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news