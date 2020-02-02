In 2nd incident, man opens fire in Shaheen Bagh; detained

New Delhi: Two days after a youth opened fire on the anti-CAA protesters, a man fired bullets in the air in Shaheen Bagh area, a key site of the protests. The police have detained the man.

Following Saturday's incident, there was panic and anger in the area where an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protest has been underway for over a month. A police officer present at the spot said, "three bullets were fired in the air.

The man has been identified as Kapil, a resident of Dullupura village in Delhi." The man, who identified himself as Kapil Gujjar, was taken away by the police amid tight security to an unknown place where he is being questioned, a police officer said. The crowd wanted to rough up the youth but the police prevented the situation from getting out of hand. The people also raised slogans against the police. On Thursday, a youth opened fire with a country-made .315 bore pistol when the Jamia students were to start their march from Jamia Millia Islamia to Rajghat.

'Centre is ready to talk to Shaheen Bagh protesters'

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said the government is ready to talk to the protesters at Shaheen Bagh to clear their doubts over the amended Citizenship law, but it should be in a "structured form". This is perhaps for the first time a Union minister has expressed willingness to communicate with the Shaheen Bagh protestors who have been staging a sit-in for the last 40 days against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

