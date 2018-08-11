In a first, widowed Hindu women can remarry in Pakistan

international

For the first time, divorced or widowed Hindu women in Pakistan's Sindh province have been allowed to remarry under a landmark amendment made by the provincial assembly, a media report said.

Earlier, divorced or widowed Hindu women were not permitted a second marriage. The Sindh Hindu Marriage (Amendment) Bill 2018 not only accords the right of separation to both the spouses, but also ensures the financial security of the wife and children, The Express Tribune reported. It was moved by Pakistan Muslim League-Functional leader Nand Kumar and passed by the assembly in March.

"Either party to Hindu marriage, whether solemnised before or after the commencement of this Act, may present a petition to the court praying for decree of judicial separation," according to the law.

The law also places a general ban of underage marriages among members of the Hindu community. "The Hindu community had been protesting forced conversions and marriages of underage girls. This law has banned the marriage of minors from the Hindu community," Kumar said. He has also moved a bill against the forced conversions of members of religious minorities, but the bill was gathering dust in the Sindh Assembly secretariat.

