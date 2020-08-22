In Aarey Colony, the roads are dark and full of craters

The main road is under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the internal road is in the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department. The craters make it tough for people to drive on the road. Pics/Ranjeet Jadhav

As if driving on the pothole-ridden main road in Aarey Milk Colony connecting the Western Express Highway to Marol and Powai wasn't enough, the non-functioning of streetlights on its stretch near Chhota Kashmir lake has added to the troubles of motorists.

In the first week of July mid-day had reported how after just a few spells of rain, the condition of the main Aarey road had gone from bad to worse. The internal road was always in bad shape, and in the past one month the condition of this arterial road in Aarey has only worsened.

The main road that starts at Goregaon, is in the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the 45-km long internal road is in the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department. Over the years the local residents have often raised the issue of the pothole-ridden, uneven road, but they allege that the authorities are least bothered.

The main road is used by thousands of vehicles on a daily basis, as motorists going towards Powai from Western Express Highway take it, to avoid the traffic on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road that has worsened due to the construction of the Swami Samarth Nagar-Kanjurmarg metro line.

'Authorities least bothered'

Paramjit Singh Sidhu, an Andheri resident who often uses the road, said, "The main Aarey Milk Colony road is an arterial road used by many motorists and two-wheeler riders on a daily basis, but the authorities seem to be least bothered. At many places they have yet not repaired the roads. What is more scary is the fact that the street lights on this arterial road don't function at many places, which can lead to accidents as a two-wheeler rider won't be able to see the potholes or uneven road surface in the night. The authorities should start the non-operational lights on priority."

"Wild animals including snakes, spotted deer, small Indian civet and leopards are found in Aarey, and many of these creatures cross the main road to move from one side of the forest patch to another. The non-operational street lights pose a threat to these animals too," Sidhu added.

Another location where the lights are not operational is near picnic point, towards the road going to Powai.

Official speak

Aarey Milk Colony's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nathu Rathod said, "We have already begun the work to repair the potholes on the internal roads in Aarey Milk Colony with the help of the Public Works Department. The work of starting the non-operational street lights on internal roads will be completed at the earliest."

Executive Engineer of BMC, Subhash Bansode, was unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts to contact him.

