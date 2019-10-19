Maharashtra Assembly Polls: In Aurangabad, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi woos voters with dance

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi was seen performing a dance step during a campaign rally in Aurangabad on Thursday. The unique way of campaigning was witnessed after Owaisi was coming down from the stage after addressing a rally at Paithan Gate in Aurangabad.

While on the stairs, Owaisi danced for a few seconds, with his steps resembling the act of flying a kite, in an apparent reference to the party symbol of AIMIM. Owaisi was later seen repeating similar steps while on stage during a rally in Aurangabad on Friday.

Addressing the rally, he said, "I believe that the Prime Minister raises controversial issues during the elections so that he can give a message to RSS and right-wing people. In English, it is called dog-whistle politics. He is saying that the 93 bomb blast victim did not get justice. Prime Minister is wrong in saying this, all accused have been punished and Yakub was even hanged to death. But I want to ask him whether he will do justice on the advice of Justice Shri Krishna Commission report. He doesn't speak on it".

AIMIM is contesting on a number of seats in Maharashtra assembly elections and party chief Owaisi is doing rallies every day to canvass in favour of his party's candidates.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates