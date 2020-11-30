In neigh man's land

"Pheroze, tell me all about it! Did you win any money?" Lady Flora was excited. After all, her friend Sir PM had done the unthinkable. Such was his love – a secret one – for horse racing that he sacrificed his languid Bhonu and Dhansak-laced weekend plans to head to Pune. The city's racing season had to be moved out due to the pandemic and the ensuing hurdles that came with it. Of course, Sir PM was equally surprised to observe his friend's passion for the races.

"Lady Flora, it was nice but somehow, it didn't feel like the real deal. In fact, I wasn't aware that the Poona Racecourse is actually older than aapro track at Mahalaxmi. We were not even allowed inside the venue. I went there just for the sentiment, to catch up with the old gang. One of us, Sohrab is very savvy with these new gadget-type things, where you can watch the race on a tiny device. Over Scotch and chips, we reignited those days and our big wins. I missed the cheering from the packed stands, and yes, the fashionable Sunday dressing. I guess, this is what it is like to exist in the new normal," his voice dropped as he uttered that last sentence.

"Now, Pheroze, don't you be so glum. I am glad that you managed to catch some of the action at least. I'm pretty sure this won't be a permanent fixture. Friends tell me that the vaccine is on its way to being finalised. So, 2021 won't be a repeat, I'm sure," Lady Flora tried her best to up her friend's mood, and decided that nostalgia would do the trick, as always. "I remember those early days, even before it had shifted to Mahalaxmi. The races of the Bombay Turf Club on the Byculla Club Grounds had a charm of their own. I was new to the city and eager to check out the scene. I overheard a few Englishmen whisper after service at St Thomas Cathedral that they were making a trip, and so I tagged along – of course, without their knowledge! How can I forget getting those invaluable tips from Colonel Williams of the..." Lady Flora abruptly stopped her recollection. Sir PM noticed she was smiling beneath her face mask. "A colonel? Someone you met at the club, I see," his curiosity was killing him, but he chose to be gentlemanly about it. "Please carry on, Lady. You were saying…" He tried to not seem inquisitive. "Never mind, Pheroze. It was from a very long time ago. I don't even remember that much. The kind gent helped me with a few suggestions, and we caught up each time I was there. I savoured those Sunday afternoons in Byculla, until it was shifted to Mahalaxmi." It became obvious to Sir PM that she preferred to end that discussion.

He was silently impressed by his friend's interest in the races, and decided to add his two bits as well. "Did you know that the present racecourse was modelled on the one in Melbourne? I'm told it was built under the supervision of Major JE Hughes and ready in 1878 but had to be discontinued after a year of racing because of the difficult approach and stench from drainage water. The land level of this 225-acre plot was even lower than the Hornby Vellard promenade, and caused flooding in the monsoon. It was originally donated by Sir Cusrow N Wadia. Luckily for all of us, it resumed in 1883 after suitable improvements were made. But let me engage you with this other fascinating piece of trivia – Bombay was a hub for horse-trading; and Bhendi Bazaar was home to a stable of imported Arab horses. These horses were also used for another pastime across the northern islands – jackals and hyenas would be hunted down in Mahim and Sion in the early 1800s!" he rattled off. "You're serious, Pheroze! You've created a rather vivid picture there," exclaimed Lady Flora.

"Yet, nothing can beat the high of hearing hooves edge towards the finishing post. I still get the heebie-jeebies when I'm betting. But I must add that the Royal Western India Turf Club that it is now known as, emerged as quite the place to be seen and heard," he added. "Pheroze, were you in the stands when HRH Queen Elizabeth II visited the racecourse in 1961? I wouldn't have missed that moment for the world!" Lady Flora enquired. "Oh yes, I was there, too. I wish we had bumped into each other at that time instead of decades later. Little wonder you're such a fan of King Edward and his kala ghoda," he chuckled. Lady Flora blushed. They couldn't wait for the 2021 season to watch the races together and bet on their favourite thoroughbreds.

mid-day's Features Editor Fiona Fernandez relishes the city's sights, sounds, smells and stones...wherever the ink and the inclination takes her. She tweets @bombayana

Send your feedback to mailbag@mid-day.com

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news