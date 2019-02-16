In pictures: A tribute to the CRPF jawans who were martyred in Kashmir

national

The toll in the cowardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district has crossed 40. We pay tribute to the heroes who laid their lives for the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering his condolence to the martyrs of Pulwama terror attacks. Pic/Twitter Narendra Modi

A convoy of 78 vehicles, with 2,547 jawans, on way to Srinagar from Jammu transit camp, was ambushed by the Pak- sponsored terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed. According to reports, a terrorist rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives against a bus carrying CRPF jawans. In what has been said to be the worst terror attack in J&K, 40 soldiers were martyred in the suicide attack. The incident took place on February 14 around 3:30 pm

The martyred soldiers hailed from various states across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, other ministers from the ruling party along with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid tributes to the 40 CRPF soldiers, when their bodies arrived at the Palam airport in Delhi.

The entire nation is shocked and angry after the deadly attack on our soldiers. Multiple protests have taken place across the country condemning the dastardly attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a strong message to Pakistan by saying that security forces have been given permission to carry out operations against the perpetrators and the slain soldiers sacrifice will not go in vain

The entire nation is stands united with the families of the martyred jawans. We pay tribute to the jawans who laid their lives for India.

