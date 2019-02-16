In wake of the Pulwama terror attack, Kangana Ranaut calls off Manikarnika success bash

bollywood

In wake of recent terror attack, Kangana Ranaut cancelled Manikarnika success bash slated for tonight

Kangana Ranaut

With Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi nearing the Rs 90-crore mark, Kangana Ranaut was to host a success bash at her residence tonight. However, in the wake of the attack in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday that claimed over 40 CRPF jawans, she prudently called off the soiree.

Ranaut expressed her anger at the dastardly attack where a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden SUV into a CRPF bus on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Pulwama district. The actor said, "Pakistan has not only violated our nation's security, they have also attacked our dignity by openly threatening and humiliating us. We need to take decisive actions, or else our silence will be misunderstood for our cowardice."

As terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack, Ranaut further added, "Bharat is bleeding today. Killing of our sons is like a dagger in our gut.

The focus should not be on a ban against Pakistan, but on Pakistan's destruction." While Bollywood condemned the heinous attack, Salman Khan reportedly cancelled the trailer launch of his production, Notebook, that was scheduled for tomorrow.

