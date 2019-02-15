Kangana Ranaut on Pulwama Attack: Pakistan ban is not the focus, Pakistan destruction is

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut condemned the Pulwama terror attack and said that Pakistan ban is not the focus, it's destruction is

Pulwama's deadliest terror attacks left the whole country in a state of shock on Thursday, February 14, 2019. A group of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-bound suicide bomber in Lethpora near Awantipora, Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The nation lost more than 40 CRPF personnel in this dreadful attack.

The entire nation is in a state of shock and actor Kangana Ranaut has also expressed her grief towards the attack. In an interview with Pinkvilla when she was asked for her views on the attack she condemned the terror attacks and said, "Pakistan has not only violated our nation’s security they have also attacked our dignity by openly threatening and humiliating us, we need to take decisive actions or else our silence will be misunderstood for our cowardice. Bharat is bleeding today, the killing of our sons is like a dagger in our gut, anyone who lectures about non-violence and peace at this time should be painted black, put on a donkey and slapped by everyone on the streets."

On being asked about Shabana Azmi cancelling her Karachi event which she was supposed to attend with Javed Akhtar for celebrating her father Kaifi Azmi's birthday, Kangana said "People like Shabana Azmi calling for halt on cultural exchange, they are the ones who promote Bharat tere Tukade honge gangs.... why did they organize an event in Karachi in the first place when Pakistani artists have been banned after Uri attacks and now they are trying to save face. Film industry is full of such anti-nationals who boost enemies morals in many ways but right now is the time to focus on decisive actions. Pakistan ban is not the focus, Pakistan destruction is."

Many other Bollywood celebrities have condemned this terror attack calling it an act of cowardness. Manikarnika actress Kangana, who was planning for a bash to celebrate the success of her film cancelled it after the shocking terrorist attack in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

