Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and aunty Sophie Choudry are best travel partners; here's why

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is one of the cutest kids in Bollywood. And it looks like she has fans in the industry as well. Sophie Choudry took to Instagram to share a few snaps of her time with the little one on an aeroplane. And we sure can't stop awwing at the pictures!

Sophie Choudry shared a couple of pictures in which she can be seen indulging in temporary kiddie tattoos with Inaaya. Both she and the baby girl can be seen with teddy tattoos on their hands. Check out the photos below:

How cute are these pictures? Sophie quite rightly calls herself and Inaaya 'best travel partners'. And their matching tattoos sure make us take a walk down memory lane when temporary water-based tattoos were such a fad, especially on birthday parties.

Sophie and Soha Ali Khan, too, shared a couple more snaps from the rendezvous. Here they are:

Don't mom-daughter look super adorable twinning in pink? Inaaya looks so curious to look outside, doesn't she?

On the work front, the super-fit Sophie Choudry has now started her own show, Work It Up, where she invites some of the fittest actresses of Bollywood and talks to them about their personal and professional lives and fitness routines.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates