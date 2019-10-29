Inaaya Naumi Kemmu chanting the Gayatri Mantra is winning the internet!

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's little girl Inaaya Naumi keeps giving us reasons to adore her. The tiny tot with her grey eyes and rosy cheeks is one of the cutest little stars there are in B-town right now. A short while ago, daddy dearest Kunal Kemmu shared a video of his baby girl chanting the Gayatri Mantra, and we're floored! Kunal captioned the video as, "Here's to spreading light this Bhai Dooj #happybhaidooj"

Not just us, but Inaaya has impressed Kunal's countless Instagram followers with her sweet voice and commendable memory. Filmmaker Anand Tiwari wrote, "Haye meri bachchi", Parineeti Chopra simply said, "DEAD", while Rannvijay Singh commented, "On my god!!! Well done Inaya!!"

We cannot believe just how adorable Inaaya looks while chanting the prayer! Inaaya's parents frequently share pictures and videos of the little one on social media, keeping everyone updated about what she's been up to.

Soha Ali Khan had recently sent across Diwali wishes through a picture of Inaaya's. Check it out below:

When Soha was asked about how they will celebrate Diwali, she said, "For her (Inaaya), every day is Diwali. She has fun on all days. This year, she has grown a bit older so, she will be aware of what is happening around her. She takes great interest in festivals, colours and such things."

