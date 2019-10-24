Soha Ali Khan sends Diwali wishes in an adorable manner with Inaaya's picture

Festive vibes are in the air with so many Diwali parties being held by the Bollywood fraternity. From Ramesh Taurani and Anand Pandit to Manish Malhotra, many celebrities have thrown parties for their industry friends and social media is filled with pictures of stars flaunting their glittery outfits from the events.

As we enter the festive season, Soha Ali Khan has wished her followers a safe Diwali. The Tum Mile actress has shared a photo of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and her friend gazing through the balcony. The babies dressed in traditional outfits and a blue frock look adorable.

Soha Ali Khan shared the picture and captioned: "Here s looking to a brighter cleaner happier planet! Have a happy noise-free minimal pollution Diwali [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) onOct 24, 2019 at 12:35am PDT

Sophie Choudry sent kisses to the girls on the post shared by Soha Ali Khan. The actress is also enjoying the Diwali parties and shared a few photos with friends Neha Dhupia and Sonakshi Sinha.

A few days ago, Soha Ali Khan visited a store launch and at the event, she spoke about Inaaya's fondness for festivals. "She (Inaaya) had great fun on Holi and Eid and Raksha Bandhan when we dressed her in new clothes. On Diwali, I will tell her the story of why we celebrate the festival. During Ganapati festival, too, she was very interested. Now, whenever she sees a Ganapati statue, she says 'Ganapati Bappa Morya'! She will be part of celebrations in the day, we do pooja at home and then we will head out to one of many parties."

When Soha was asked about how they will celebrate Diwali, she said, "For her, every day is Diwali. She has fun on all days. This year, she has grown a bit older so, she will be aware of what is happening around her. She takes great interest in festivals, colours and such things."

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu tied the knot on January 25, 2015, and are proud parents to Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

