Inaaya Naumi Kemmu prepping for Yoga Day with dad Kunal Kemmu is the cutest thing to see today!

Different Bollywood celebrities are indulging in different activities at home to spend time amid the quarantine and lockdown imposed due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. Some are cleaning their homes and many are sharing their workout videos. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu have something else in mind.

Kunal is preparing for the International Yoga Day (June 21). The actor has found a cute little partner helping him in his yoga lessons. In the video, Kunal and Inaaya can be seen sitting on a mat as they practice yoga together. The little girl attempts the pose but fails in the attempt. The doting father then gives instructions to his daughter who copies him cutely. The highlight of the video is the mother-daughter duo chanting "Om" together. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, the Golmaal actor wrote, "Preparing for world yoga day P.s: both of us were having a bad hair day (sic)". Take a look at this adorable video here:

If you go to Kunal and Soha's Instagram account, you will find that the duo has been sharing pictures and videos of their family on social media regularly updating us about their quarantine time. A few days ago, Kunal and Inaaya broke the Internet when a video of them exercising together went viral. The video was shared by Kunal on his Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram I got the best trainer in the business ðÂÂªðÂÂ¼ A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) onApr 16, 2020 at 2:23am PDT

Here's another beautiful video of the father-daughter enjoying some cute moments.

View this post on Instagram Flipping into the weekend. #girlpower #toddlerpower A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) onApr 17, 2020 at 5:09am PDT

Have you seen this adorable picture of Kunal and Inaaya looking into each other's eyes? Sharing this picture, the Malang actor wrote, "The stories you tell me are so much more fun than the ones I read to you (sic)".

Just like Kunal, Soha too has been sharing cute moments with Inaaya. Some time ago, Soha had shared an immensely adorable picture of Inaaya arranging book in her playroom. The toddler looked cute in her black t-shirt and pink checkered trousers. The post was captioned as, ''Booked for the week! #lockdown #stoppedcountingthedays #storytime(sic).''

View this post on Instagram Booked for the week! #lockdown #stoppedcountingthedays #storytime A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) onApr 21, 2020 at 12:26am PDT

Before this, she had shared a picture of her husband Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya. The father-daughter duo is seen peeling pees in the image! "It's just a 'matar' of time...#lockdown...#stayhome..#twopeasinapod (sic)," Soha captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) onApr 15, 2020 at 1:46am PDT

Before this, Soha had shared an immensely adorable picture of Inaaya who could be seen sitting with her bunch of teddy bears and captioned it- House party Day 6. She also used the hashtag- Lockdown.

View this post on Instagram House party Day 6 #lockdown A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) onMar 29, 2020 at 10:42pm PDT

