Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's Halloween costume is too cute to be scary

As the world celebrates Halloween today, even Bollywood is excited to share some spooky images. And Soha Ali Khan's daughter's photo is just the opposite of scary

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu/picture courtesy: Instagram

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's adorable daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is here to scare you today! On October 31, the actress shared a "scary" picture of her baby girl, Inaaya, on the occasion of Halloween. Soha captioned: "Peek a boooo!! #happyhalloween in case you are wondering I'm a size zero witch #scarytrends[sic]"

Isn't she looking like one Halloween candy? Inaaya wore a skeleton costume for her Halloween party, and she looked too cute to be scared of! The little munchkin tried hard enough to shoo her mates away with a scary roar, but it seems like her blue eyes didn't leave anyone startled.

Talking about her motherhood, Soha Ali Khan said in an interview earlier: "I always thought what it's like to be a mother. When you become a mother, you respect your mother so much more. For the first time last week, I left my daughter Inaaya alone with my husband Kunal (Kemmu) and he called me up at the end of the day and said he has so much respect for the fact that I do this every day."

