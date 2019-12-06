Inaaya Naumi sticking her tongue out at her own reflection is all sorts of cute

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Pataudi-Kemmu family seem to be spending a few days at Pataudi Palace currently. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have been sharing pictures from their trip on social media and we can't stop awwing at the photos of baby Inaaya Naumi. Soha recently shared a photo of Inaaya where the little one can be seen sticking her tongue out at her own reflection! Check it out below:

Mirror mirror on the wall (table) ... A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) onDec 4, 2019 at 4:05am PST

Inaaya Naumi looks precious in her snuggly jacket and her cute koala cap to protect her from the winter breeze. We wonder what the baby girl must be thinking while looking at her reflection and making faces at her own self.

Soha Ali Khan also shared a few moments from her trip to Pataudi Palace as her Instagram stories. One among them was the picture of a Christmas tree that looks all decked up and ready for the festival.

Another picture shared by Kunal Kemmu features him with wife Soha and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the palace grounds enjoying the nippy night air.

Cold Blue and Royal Blue #winter #aboutlastnight A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) onDec 5, 2019 at 9:28pm PST

Looks like the family is having a great time hanging out together! Both Soha and Kunal's pictures show that the entire family shares an extremely close bond with each other.

