Inaaya Naumi sticking her tongue out at her own reflection is all sorts of cute
Is there anything that Inaaya Naumi Kemmu does that isn't cute? We don't think so!
The Pataudi-Kemmu family seem to be spending a few days at Pataudi Palace currently. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have been sharing pictures from their trip on social media and we can't stop awwing at the photos of baby Inaaya Naumi. Soha recently shared a photo of Inaaya where the little one can be seen sticking her tongue out at her own reflection! Check it out below:
Inaaya Naumi looks precious in her snuggly jacket and her cute koala cap to protect her from the winter breeze. We wonder what the baby girl must be thinking while looking at her reflection and making faces at her own self.
Soha Ali Khan also shared a few moments from her trip to Pataudi Palace as her Instagram stories. One among them was the picture of a Christmas tree that looks all decked up and ready for the festival.
Another picture shared by Kunal Kemmu features him with wife Soha and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the palace grounds enjoying the nippy night air.
Looks like the family is having a great time hanging out together! Both Soha and Kunal's pictures show that the entire family shares an extremely close bond with each other.
Kareena Kapoor was in London (her favourite holiday destination) with her son Taimur Ali Khan, family members including Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and friends. Pictures from their vacation did the rounds on the internet and trust us when we say they are too cute to handle. (All photos/Instagram account of Taimur Ali Khan's Fan Club)
This particular picture of cousins Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu sharing an adorable moment in a park in London went viral. The two toddlers looked super cute in one frame! Taimur had on a blue t-shirt and striped white shorts, while little Inaaya sported a white T-shirt and a pair of denims.
Rannvijay and wife Prianka Singha's baby, Kainaat was also with Kareena and family.
In picture (L to R): Prianka Singha, Kainaat Singha, Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.
Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan had an awesome time at Willow's Activity farm in London. Prianka Singha shared a few photos on her Instagram story.
Recently, Soha Ali Khan, while talking about Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's bond, said, "Now, both are too small and innocent kids. Sometimes they play with each other and sometimes they don't give attention to each other, but I have seen that Taimur is very caring."
In picture: Soha Ali Khan chilling with the 'Chillar Party' in London
Another cute incident that Soha Ali Khan shared about her nephew Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya was, "Once Inaaya pulled Taimur's hair thrice, but he didn't say anything to her. I think somewhere he knows that this is family, so he tolerates her and they are learning from each other."
In picture: Kunal Kemmu with his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and nephew Taimur Ali Khan
Inaaya already has a fan following who cannot get enough of her adorable pictures. From her outings with Taimur to her pictures from play sessions, Inaaya is a favourite of the paparazzi too. This particular picture where the duo is seen watering plants went viral too.
Another cute click! Taimur Ali Khan, Kainaat Singh and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with Prianka and Soha in the frame. We wonder why Bebo is missing though!
That's Kainaat and Taimur Ali Khan seen trying to milk a cow (well, not a real one).
Soha Ali Khan shared a super-adorable photo of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu looking at farm animals at a farm. While Inaaya is standing quietly behind the fence watching the horse, Taimur looks to be in a mischievous mood. Soha Ali Khan shared the picture and wrote: "Hanging at the farm with #timandinni #willowsactivityfarm #londondiaries (sic)"
Taimur Ali Khan was seen bonding with Kainaat too at the farm in London. Seen in this picture are the little ones feeding goats at Willows Activity Farms. Prianka shared this picture on Instagram and captioned: Old MacDonald had a farm ... but we went to Willows instead. One of the best day trips with the kids so far.
Another candid click of Tim and Kainaat as they indulge in one of the farm activities!
Well, Karisma Kapoor also celebrated her 45th birthday in London with family. Tim and Kareena, before joining Soha Ali Khan and Prianka Singha, spent some time with Karisma, Babita, and family!
Cousins Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are having a gala time in London. Thanks to Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan, the family has been sharing more of Tim and Inni's cute photos from their vacay. Take a look
