Income Tax officer held for taking bribe in Haryana

Income Tax Inspector (audit) Anoop Singh was arrested from his office in Udyog Vihar in Gurugram

Representational Picture

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested an income tax officer in Haryana for demanding and accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe to settle a case of additional income of a businessmen.

Income Tax Inspector (audit) Anoop Singh was arrested from his office in Udyog Vihar in Gurugram. Ram Avtar Singla, a resident of Nagina Town of Haryana's Nuh district, had complained that the accused was demanding Rs 1 lakh bribe to settle his alleged additional income issue.

A CBI team, headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagdish, arrested the accused on the proof based on a telephonic conversation between the complainant and the accused. "We are questioning the accused. He will be produced before the court on Wednesday," R.K Gaur, Press Information Officer, told IANS.

